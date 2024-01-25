Crypto for Advisors: Unlocking Crypto Custody

A. I would not argue one is safer than the other, but they are different models of getting exposure. With crypto natives, almost all would prefer to hold the keys and have the tokens in their possession and control at all times. When holding your own tokens you can leverage them, lend against and generally have more freedom. A risk with this is managing/losing keys or passwords which could lead to loss of assets. The BTC spot ETF approval has opened up the gates for a whole new class of investor. The U.S. retail market, RIA money managers, 401Ks and pension funds can all now easily get exposure to BTC via an instrument they are familiar with. There is no additional technical prowess required and is the simplest way to get exposure to the asset class. This is likely good for volumes over the long term.