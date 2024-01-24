Telefónica Partners With Helium to Roll Out Mobile Hotspots in Mexico
Helium's native token is up by 5.71% over the past 24-hours.
One of the largest telecommunication services provider. Telefónica (TEF), is rolling out mobile hotspots in Mexico City and Oaxaca in partnership with Nova Labs, which is built atop the Helium blockchain.
Telefónica customers will be able to tap into Helium's mobile hotspots with the intention of improving mobile coverage using data sharing, according to a Helium blog post. The publicly traded telecom giant, with more than $20 billion market cap, has 383 million customers and operates in Europe and Latin America.
"This program in Mexico is critical to evaluate performance and customer satisfaction of this solution and its associated costs," said José Juan Haro, chief wholesale and public affairs officer at Telefónica.
Helium's native HNT token is up by 5.71% over the past 24-hours, although the rise occurred before the news was released, according to CoinDesk data.
In 2021, Helium partnered with internet giant Dish as it built out its 5G network, which now has almost one million hotspots across 65,000 cities and 170 countries.
The partnership with Telefónica will also enable offloading of mobile data to the Helium Mobile Network, which is hoped to improve network coverage for customers, according to the blog post.
