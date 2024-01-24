Fan Club for Solana's Saga Phone Loses 750 SOL to Hack
Saga DAO's founder had moved the funds to a wallet whose multisig protections never came online.
Saga DAO, a community-run fan club for Solana's sellout mobile phone lost much of its treasury Wednesday to a hacker who made off with 750 SOL, worth roughly $60,000.
A hacker appears to have targeted Saga DAO's pseudonymous founder zkRedDevil. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), zkRedDevil said they suffered a "remote hack" to their personal PC that drained their and the group's SOL, which had been held in a wallet zkRedDevil said was meant to have multisig protections but did not.
The hack is a major financial setback for weeks-old Saga DAO, which at the moment is mostly a Discord server where Saga owners talk about the perks their phones are receiving, including free tokens and NFTs. Saga DAO's lost SOL came from its selling of a "pre-launch shitcoin" it had received less than a week ago, according to posts in its Discord.
After the windfall, Saga DAO's founders had accelerated efforts to build up the group with formal policies and governance mechanisms that would empower owners of the Saga phone, which are Android devices that have special crypto capabilities on Solana.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.