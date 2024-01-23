Ethereum Interoperability Hub Polymer Raises $23M Series A Funding From Marquee Investors
Polymer Labs has raised $23 million in Series A funding to advance the building of its Ethereum-based interoperability hub.
The funding round was co-led by Blockchain Capital, Maven 11, and Distributed Global and included contributions from a number of big-name investors, such as Coinbase Ventures, Placeholder, and Digital Currency Group.
Polymer Labs emerged from stealth nearly two years after closing its seed funding of $3.6 million.
Polymer has developed a layer 2 network that employs the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) - originally developed for the Cosmos ecosystem to allow different blockchains to communicate with one another - to build an Ethereum-based interoperability hub.
The aim is to counteract the challenges of interoperability that emerge as a result of the proliferation of layer 2s.
"Existing interoperability solutions such as token bridges are widely used but have proven unreliable and susceptible to hacks, leading to a lack of standardization within the Ethereum ecosystem with billions lost in exploits," Polymer Labs said in an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
