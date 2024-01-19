Justin Sun's HTX Services Restored After Exchange Hit by 'DDoS' Attack
Sun then followed up around 15 minutes later saying that all services on HTX had been restored
Crypto exchange HTX and the HTX DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) restored their services after it was hit by a distributed denial-of-service attack on Friday.
Justin Sun, crypto mogul and HTX advisor, said that the services were restored after a nearly 15-minute outage in a post on his X account.
A DDoS attack is designed to force an online service offline, by flooding it with many requests, consuming its capacity with the goal of it being unable to respond to legitimate requests.
HTX was also hacked on Nov. 10 last year in an attack that saw around $97 million stolen from the exchange and blockchain protocol Heco Chain.
