Finance

Justin Sun's HTX Services Restored After Exchange Hit by 'DDoS' Attack

Sun then followed up around 15 minutes later saying that all services on HTX had been restored

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJan 19, 2024 at 12:51 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 19, 2024 at 1:41 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2019 Justin Sun CEO TRON (CoinDesk)

Consensus 2019 Justin Sun CEO TRON (CoinDesk)

Crypto exchange HTX and the HTX DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) restored their services after it was hit by a distributed denial-of-service attack on Friday.

Justin Sun, crypto mogul and HTX advisor, said that the services were restored after a nearly 15-minute outage in a post on his X account.

A DDoS attack is designed to force an online service offline, by flooding it with many requests, consuming its capacity with the goal of it being unable to respond to legitimate requests.

HTX was also hacked on Nov. 10 last year in an attack that saw around $97 million stolen from the exchange and blockchain protocol Heco Chain.

Read More: Crypto Crime Amounted to Over $24B in 2023: Chainalysis

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

