SEC Statement on the Hack of Its X Account and the Resulting Fake Bitcoin ETF Approval Announcement

Staff are coordinating with appropriate law enforcement and federal oversight entities, including the SEC’s Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, amongst others, in their investigations. The agency will provide updates on the incident as appropriate. Importantly, the Commission makes its actions public on the Commission’s website, http://www.sec.gov. The Commission does not use social media channels to make its actions public; social media posts only amplify announcements that are made on our website.