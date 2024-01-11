Bitcoin
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Internet Files for IPO

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

By Sheldon Reback
AccessTimeIconJan 11, 2024 at 1:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 11, 2024 at 1:14 p.m. UTC
Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, confidentially filed to sell shares to the public for the first time.

The company filed a confidential draft S-1 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it said in a statement. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, it said.

USDC is the second-largest stablecoin, with a market cap of about $25 billion. Tether, the largest, has a market cap around $95 billion, CoinMarketCap data show.

Sheldon Reback
Sheldon Reback

Sheldon Reback is a CoinDesk news editor based in London. He owns a small amount of ether.

Follow @sheldonreback on Twitter

Read more about
CircleIPOsUS