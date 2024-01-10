Cboe Says Bitcoin ETFs to Start Trading Thursday, Though the SEC Hasn't Approved Them Yet
The exchange's website listed six bitcoin ETF applicants to start trading tomorrow.
Cboe Global Markets said six spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds will be listed and start trading on its stock exchanges on Thursday.
The Ark 21 (ARKB), Fidelity (FBTC), Franklin Templeton (EZBC), Invesco (BTCO), VanEck (HODL) and WisdomTree (BTCW) bitcoin ETFs appeared on the exchange operator's "New Listings" page on Wednesday.
The listing doesn't mean that the ETFs will be approved by SEC. The commission still needs to approve the applicants' 19b-4 and S1 filings.
"We are still awaiting SEC approval of our spot bitcoin ETFs," a Cboe spokesperson said. "The notices posted to our website are standard procedure in preparation of an ETF launch."
The notice comes ahead of potential official approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Approval of bitcoin ETFs would broaden bitcoin access to more investors, who wouldn't have to go to a crypto exchange, potentially providing an easier way to buy the world's largest digital asset.
There are about a dozen applicants for bitcoin ETFs that are awaiting approval from the SEC. The battle to capture bitcoin ETF market share has already heated up between the applicants as peers continue to lower their fees ahead of the potential green light.
