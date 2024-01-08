BlackRock, Other Potential Bitcoin ETF Providers Reveal Fees
BlackRock said its fee will start at 0.20%, rising to 0.30%.
BlackRock, Fidelity and other applicants to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. have revealed their fees as the crypto industry awaits the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BlackRock said in its final S-1 filing that its fee will start at 20 basis points for the first 12 months until the fund reaches $5 billion and then settles at 30 bps.
Fidelity listed a 0.39% fee, while Cathie Wood's investment firm ARK and asset manager VanEck both announced fees of 0.25%. Invesco and Galaxy
Bitcoin ticked above $44,700 following the news.
