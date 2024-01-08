Bitcoin
BlackRock, Other Potential Bitcoin ETF Providers Reveal Fees

BlackRock said its fee will start at 0.20%, rising to 0.30%.

By Jamie Crawley, Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJan 8, 2024 at 12:06 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 8, 2024 at 12:11 p.m. UTC
BlackRock's corporate office in New York, New York. (Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

(Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
BlackRock, Fidelity and other applicants to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. have revealed their fees as the crypto industry awaits the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock said in its final S-1 filing that its fee will start at 20 basis points for the first 12 months until the fund reaches $5 billion and then settles at 30 bps.

Fidelity listed a 0.39% fee, while Cathie Wood's investment firm ARK and asset manager VanEck both announced fees of 0.25%. Invesco and Galaxy

Bitcoin ticked above $44,700 following the news.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

