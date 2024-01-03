Stablecoins Can Help Fix the Current Lending Market

According to recent research by Bain & Co , alternative investments are underrepresented in individuals' portfolios (individuals own 50% of global wealth but only 5% allocated to alternatives, while public pensions allocate about 25% to the same asset class). And while disparate liquidity demands and the highly manual nature of the alternative fund industry are barriers, Bain presents a clear case that tokenization can help the private markets industry tap into the $150 trillion individual investor segment, “unlocking.. potentially $400 billion in additional annual revenue for the alternatives industry.”