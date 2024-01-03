Michael Saylor Commences Plan to Sell $216M Worth of MicroStrategy Stock Options
Saylor said earlier that he would use the proceedings from the sale to address personal obligations and buy more bitcoin to his personal account.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor began to sell $216 million worth of stock options of the company on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The document shows that Saylor proposed the sale of 310,000 stock option awards granted in 2014, which will expire in April.
Saylor said during Microstrategy's third quarter earnings call that he plans to sell 5,000 shares per trading day over the course of the next four months, subject to a minimum price condition. This was first disclosed in that quarter's 10-Q filing, which said he can sell up to 400,000 shares of his vested options through April 26.
"Exercising this option will allow me to address personal obligations as well as acquire additional bitcoin (BTC) to my personal account," Saylor said during the call. "... I continue to be optimistic about MicroStrategy's prospects and should note that my equity stake in the company after these sales will remain very significant."
MicroStrategy is the largest corporate holder of bitcoin with some 189,000 BTC in its treasury after the latest purchase in December, worth some $8,5 billion at current prices. Shares of MicroStrategy gained 8.5% Tuesday, defying a market-wide slump of cryptocurrency-focused stocks.
Bitcoin's price has risen over recent months, trading around $45,000 as of press time (midnight UTC). Market participants expect a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming weeks, which would increase potential exposure to the asset from retail and institutional investors.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.