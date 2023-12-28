Crypto for Advisors: Bitcoin Myth Busting

Unrealized losses - Unrealized losses are currently a unique benefit to crypto investors. For stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds investors are bound to what is known as the wash-sale rule. This means that if you sell one of these securities at a loss you must wait 30 days before you can repurchase it. This rule does not apply to cryptocurrencies yet. If you have a digital asset with an unrealized loss, it is an option to sell and rebuy immediately. Having that capital loss to carry forward (called tax loss harvesting) can be extremely beneficial even if you can’t offset it against a gain this year. Note that with exchange fees, slippage, and general market volatility you won’t guarantee you’ll have the same number of units when you re-buy. Until this rule is applied to cryptocurrency it is a benefit that only direct holders will have. Spot bitcoin ETF holders will be bound to wash-sale rules as they will hold a security, not a digital asset.