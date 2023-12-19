Injective's INJ Year-to-Date Gain Rises to 3,000% After Latest Jump
Artificial Intelligence hype is among the catalysts for the outsized move.
Injective (INJ), the native token of its namesake's layer 1 blockchain, surged to a record high of $39.15 on Tuesday to complete a 3,000% move to the upside over the course of 2023.
The token has risen by 28% in past 24-hours alone, with traders anticipating a wider altcoin rally following Solana's recent hype-fueled growth.
Injective is a Cosmos-based blockchain that combines elements of artificial intelligence (AI) with decentralized finance (DeFi). It currently has just $18 million in total value locked, according to DefiLlama, although the token has experienced $600 million in trading volume in the past 24-hours.
Decentralized applications (dApps) built on Injective can use AI algorithms to improve market efficiency and optimize decisions for users, for example trades on decentralized exchanges. Injective also describes itself as the first blockchain to offer "auto-executing smart contracts," which aims to increase efficiency.
The rise can also be attributed to an emerging trend of airdrop farmers who hop from blockchain to blockchain hoping to scoop up freshly-minted token airdrops. One X user explained how there are "many projects built on top of Injective that have confirmed an airdrop."
