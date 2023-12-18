Bitcoin ETF Ad War Officially Underway With Bitwise Campaign
The short video advertisement featured the actor best known for portraying the "Most Interesting Man in the World."
"You know what's interesting these days," reads Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor best known as the "Most Interesting Man in the World" from numerous Dos Equis beer advertising campaigns. "Bitcoin."
Bitwise is among numerous firms awaiting approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for launching a spot bitcoin ETF. Unlike larger players like BlackRock, Bitwise has been offering crypto ETF products for several years, a point the ad makes clear at the end, saying "ETFs backed by crypto specialists."
Among Bitwise's current offerings are the Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) and the Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC), both of which are futures-based products.
