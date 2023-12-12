Celestia, Blockchain Data Solution, Sees TIA Token Surge as Polygon Plan Announced
The price started rising, on speculation, even before Tuesday's announcement that Polygon would allow users of its blockchain development kit to incorporate Celestia's "data availability" solution as a modular option.
Celestia's native TIA token jumped to a record high of $12.35 on Tuesday as traders anticipated the integration of Celestia's data availability layer with Polygon's Chain Development Kit (CDK).
Polygon teased the integration on X before it was officially announced, writing "Get ready, modular community," prompting TIA to rise from $10.36 to $12.35.
The TIA token is now up by more than 473% since it debuted at $2.31 six weeks ago. The asset's fully diluted value (FDV) now stands at $12.1 billion, due to just 15% of token's total supply being in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap.
"There are a truckload of high-profile projects building atop Celestia – a good portion of them will likely airdrop to TIA stakers for mindshare & marketing purposes," the airdrop farmer CC2 Ventures wrote on X.
On-chain activity on Celestia remains muted despite the rise of TIA. There has been 872,700 transactions on the Celestia blockchain since it went live on Oct. 31, with 362,000 of those being added over the past 30-days. Its monthly rolling average is at around 12,000.
By comparison, Arbitrum, another modular blockchain, has totaled between 600,000 and 800,000 in daily transactions over the past week, according to Arbiscan.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.