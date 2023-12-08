Binance Withdraws Bid for Abu Dhabi License: Reuters
Binance determined the application was not necessary "when assessing [its] global needs." The move is unrelated to the exchange's legal settlement in the U.S.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has withdrawn its bid for a license in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson.
The application, filed last year, was withdrawn on Nov. 7, Reuters said. The license would have allowed Binance to manage a collective investment fund.
Binance determined the application was not necessary "when assessing its global needs," a spokesperson told the news organization.
The exchange is licensed in Dubai, and that is the company's Middle East and North Africa headquarters, CEO Richard Teng said in an interview for a Financial Times conference on Tuesday.
The decision is unrelated to the exchange's legal settlement in the U.S., where it agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine for violating anti-money laundering and money transmitter rules.
Binance did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
