Deloitte Taps Polkadot Ecosystem's Kilt Blockchain for Digital Shipping Logistics
Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd will be the first to implement Deloitte's KYX – Know Your Client and Know Your Cargo – system.
BANGALORE, India — A division of professional services firm Deloitte, one of the “Big Four” accounting firms, will use the Polkadot-based Kilt blockchain to offer logistics and supply-chain services focused on the shipping industry.
Ingo Rube, founder of the KILT Protocol, told CoinDesk in a fireside chat at the India Blockchain Week conference that Deloitte is working with Nexxiot, a supply-chain technology company, to offer a new type of logistics service called KYX.
KYX is a combination of Know Your Client (KYC) and Know Your Cargo – two processes that identify and verify the client's identity and their shipped goods, respectively. This system is built on the Kilt network.
"Using decentralized and open-source solutions 'Built on KILT,' any entity could create a service built on a blockchain without having to deal with cryptocurrencies or needing blockchain experience," Rube said in a statement.
Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd will be the first to implement KYX, followed by telecommunications giant Vodafone. Hapag-Lloyd is said to be equipping some 1.5 million containers with devices that can tracked to show that they are secure and have not been opened.
KILT Protocol’s native kilt (KILT) tokens are up 2.5% in the past 24 hours, data shows.
