Crypto ETP Provider 21Shares Loses COO
Lucy Reynolds had been with the company since September 2020.
The chief operating officer of Switzerland-based crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) firm 21Shares has left the firm, the company confirmed in an email to CoinDesk.
Lucy Reynolds previously had been head of product management at WisdomTree Europe, where she was part of the leadership team prior to joining 21Shares in September 2020.
“She has played a pivotal role in the evolution of our company and we are grateful for her contributions," said a spokesperson for 21Shares in an email to CoinDesk. "This mutual decision has been in the works for over 6 months, and we have been collaborating together on the transition plan."
21Shares shut six of its ETPs in March due to low demand. According to the company website, it still has five funds it offers in conjunction with Cathie Woods' ARK Invest. ARK/21Shares are also among many asset managers who have applied for U.S. regulatory approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.
The Switzerland-based firm last year raised $25 million in a funding round that gave it a valuation of $2 billion.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.