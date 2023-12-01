Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Offloads a Further $4.7M Worth of Coinbase Shares
COIN reached its highest level since April 2022 on Monday and remains at 19-month highs.
Cathie Wood's investment management firm ARK Invest has made its third sale of Coinbase (COIN) stock this week, dropping 37,377 shares worth almost $4.7 million at Thursday's closing price.
The crypto exchange's Nasdaq-listed shares reached their highest level since April 2022 at the start of the week, touching $119.77 on Monday. They fell 2.43% on Thursday to close at $124.72, but nonetheless remain at 19-month highs.
It is a frequent play of ARK Invest to accumulate crypto-related shares when they have seen a downward trend and then offload them when they turn bullish to bank some profits.
