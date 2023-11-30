Polygon's Secret Deal: Sending DraftKings Millions to Run Failed Validator

On Nov. 14 (a month after DraftKings' validator was removed from the network), a single Polygon Foundation-controlled wallet wielded nearly 13% of all MATIC being staked to the network. This wallet had spread 454 million tokens across 26 validators. Just over 50% of these tokens were with validators charging no commission – meaning Polygon got all the rewards. Most of the rest was with validators taking up to 10%. Just one validator (Stake Capital) with Polygon's MATIC charged 100%, and its delegated stake was a fraction the size of what DraftKings' was.