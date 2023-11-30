Institutional Crypto Trader Talos Taps Into Uniswap's Liquidity
It's the first time Talos will be routing trades through a decentralized exchange.
Crypto trading platform Talos usually serves up liquidity from centralized exchanges. But its institutional clientele will soon also have access to trading via Uniswap, the market leader in decentralized finance (DeFi).
It's the first time Talos is sourcing liquidity from a decentralized exchange and likewise the first enterprise API integration for Uniswap Labs, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"Our integration with Uniswap allows Talos's institutional clients to access a much requested source of wide and deep liquidity -- whether that's investors looking for exposure to various projects and protocols that are only traded on Uniswap or whether that's market players looking for additional, deep liquidity in major instruments like ETH," Talos CEO Anton Katz said.
