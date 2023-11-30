Crypto for Advisors: Investing in Web3

Second, there are simple and easy ways to get exposure to crypto assets directly via the public markets and OTC-traded products in the U.S. In an earlier edition of this newsletter, I wrote how Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust was attractive, not only because it offered exposure to ETH but also because at the time it was trading at an implied discount of more than 30%. We believe an ETH ETF is a matter of when, not if, and when that happens ETHE will convert, all but eliminating the discount. Furthermore, spot bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs already exist in Canada.