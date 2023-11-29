Santander Selects Crypto Custody Firm Taurus for Safeguarding: Source
Santander Private Bank last week said it was offering bitcoin and ether trading for clients with accounts in Switzerland.
Spanish banking giant Santander selected cryptocurrency safekeeping technology firm Taurus to implement a self-custody model for digital assets, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.
Last week, Santander Private Bank was in the news, confirming that trading in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) was live and available for clients with accounts in Switzerland.
Geneva-based Taurus, which specializes in custody technology for cryptocurrencies and other tokenized assets, announced a partnership with Deutsche Bank back in September.
Deutsche Bank invested in Taurus in February, part of a $65 million Series B round led by Credit Suisse that also included Arab Bank Switzerland and Pictet Group.
Both Santander and Taurus declined to comment.
