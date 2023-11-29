Republic to List Profit-Sharing Digital Security Token on INX Next Week
The token will be accessible to retail investors who don’t usually have the opportunity to invest in private companies without large checks and accreditation.
Investment firm Republic will list its profit-sharing digital security token, the Republic Note, on INX’s trading platform through the Avalanche blockchain on Dec. 6, the company said in an emailed statement.
The security will offer investors exposure to Republic's venture portfolio of over 750 private companies including both Web2 and Web3 businesses and assets including SpaceX, Dapper Labs and Carta.
The token will be available for non-accredited investors with low minimum investment levels, making it accessible to retail investors who usually cannot take stakes in private companies without accreditation and large checks.
The way it works is when one of the companies has a liquidity event such as a dividend payment or other cash-generating occurrence, profits flow into a Republic Note dividend pool. Every time the pool reaches $2 million, Note investors get USDC dividends sent to their digital wallets.
“The Republic Note’s listing is not just a milestone for Republic – it represents a shift in the landscape of private equity," co-founder and CEO Kendrick Nguyen said in a statement. "Owning even one Republic Note can unlock an important new level of accessibility, transparency, and liquidity to private equity.”
The path to the Republic Note’s listing has garnered a significant amount of interest, raising over $30 million from Binance and the Avalanche Foundation as well as individual investors in a private sale before the listing, according to the statement.
Since 2016, Republic has deployed over $2.6 billion into privately held ventures, according to the release. Republic became one of the first platforms to allow private companies to raise capital from nonaccredited investors through Regulation Crowdfunding.
Republic is backed by Morgan Stanley, AngelList and Galaxy Digital.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.