Digital Asset Platform Coinchange Raises $10M to Scale API Yield Service

Such risks were highlighted in the fallout from the collapse of FTX in November last year, which rippled through to other centralized platforms with exposure to the bankrupt exchange. Some 232,000 users of crypto exchange Gemini's Earn service, for example, had over $1 billion frozen by lender Genesis, Gemini's partner in the program. Genesis filed for bankruptcy in January 2023 having been owed over $226 million by FTX.