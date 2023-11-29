Binance Will Cease Support for Its BUSD Stablecoin on Dec. 15
The exchange announced earlier this year that it would “gradually” end support for the stablecoin.
Binance said it will end support for its BUSD stablecoin on Dec. 15, following the exchange's August announcement that it would “gradually” do so after Paxos, the company that actually issued it, was ordered to stop minting the coin in February.
Users will still be able to redeem their BUSD until February 2024, Binance said in a blog post Wednesday. However, Binance said it would halt withdrawals on Dec. 31 and any remaining BUSD balances will at that point be automatically converted to FDUSD, a stablecoin issued by FD121 Ltd.
BUSD’s current 24-hour trading volume is just under $400 million, according to data by CoinMarketCap. It was around $900 million in August.
Binance’s stablecoin came under regulatory scrutiny in February after the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ordered Paxos to stop issuing it. Shortly after, Binance was sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for allegedly offering unregistered crypto derivative products in the U.S. and violating federal law.
The exchange’s new CEO, Richard Teng, who succeeded founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao earlier this month as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S., recently wrote in a blog post that he is committed to working with regulators and ensuring that the exchange complies with American laws.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.