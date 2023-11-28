ARK Invest Sells $5.26M Coinbase Shares as Price Hits 19-Month High
The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF sold 43,956 COIN shares and bought $1.2 million worth of Robinhood stock on Monday.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold about $5.26 million of Coinbase (COIN) shares Monday as the crypto exchange climbed to a 19-month closing high.
The Ark Fintech Innovation exchange-traded fund's (ETF) sale of 43,956 shares took place on the day COIN reached $119.77 on the Nasdaq market, the highest closing price since April 2022. The sale is the biggest since July 25, when the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF dumped more than 53,000 COIN shares, albeit at a lower price and for a lower total value.
The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF also bought 143,063 shares of trading platform Robinhood (HOOD), a value of $1.2 million at Monday’s closing price, according to an emailed statement. It was ARK Invest's fifth HOOD purchase this month.
ARK Invest often loads up on crypto-related shares when they have experienced a downward trend and sells them as they look more bullish to bank some profits.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.