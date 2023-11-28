Animoca Brands Invests in TON Network, Becomes Largest Validator
The gaming and metaverse-focused firm declined to provide details of its investment.
Gaming and metaverse-focused venture capital firm Animoca Brands has made an investment in the TON ecosystem and become the largest validator on the TON blockchain.
Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands is assisting third-party gaming projects to build in the ecosystem by supporting TON Play, the network's gaming infrastructure project, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
Animoca declined to provide details on the terms of its investment when contacted by CoinDesk.
TON received the endorsement of Telegram as its blockchain of choice for Web3-related developments in September, giving potential TON-based projects a prospective target audience of the messaging app's 800 million users.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.