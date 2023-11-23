Crypto for Advisors: Is Bitcoin for You?

Building a diversified portfolio with compelling returns has gotten harder. The classic 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds will struggle to produce returns comparable to the last 40 years. We believe there is simply no room for valuations to expand: equity multiples are already high and the secular bull market in bonds is over (attributable to a bottoming in consumer price inflation). Stocks and bonds are also now more correlated, so investors get fewer diversification benefits from pairing them together. Opportunities in public markets are shrinking, too: compared to the 1990s, there are fewer IPOs and the number of listed firms has declined by around 30%.