Bitcoin Sender Struck With $3.1M Transaction Fee, Largest in History
Antpool mined the block and the sender's wallet was set up just minutes before the transfer.
Someone paid $3.1 million in transaction fees for a bitcoin (BTC) transfer on Thursday. Bitcoin miner Antpool was rewarded for mining the block. It received the standard 6.25 BTC as well as 85.2163 BTC in fees for all transactions included in the block, on-chain data shows.
Today's transfer, mined in block 818087, becomes the largest transaction fee paid in bitcoin's 14-year history.
The sender's wallet was set up just minutes before the transfer, and the recipient received only 55.78 BTC of the original 139.42 BTC that was sent.
In September, F2Pool returned a 19.8 BTC fee that was mistakenly sent by Paxos. AntPool, a mining pool owned by Bitmain, has not published an announcement in relation to the overpaid fee.
Recently, bitcoin fees have experienced a significant uptick following increased activity around Bitcoin-based NFT project Ordinals. However, this transaction appears to be an individual error instead of a wider market impact.
Antpool did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.