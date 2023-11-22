Crypto Banking Firm BCB Group CEO Quits 5 Months After His Deputy
Oliver Tonkin has replaced Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie at the crypto banking firm.
BCB Group CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie has left the firm to pursue new opportunities, the crypto banking firm said in a Wednesday email.
His departure comes just five months after Deputy CEO Noah Sharp, who quit following an attempt to buy Germany's Sutor Bank failed due to regulatory concerns and market conditions. Chief Banking Officer Ian Moore left the business in September.
Sharp's replacement, Oliver Tonkin, has taken over from von Landsberg-Sadie as CEO.
Tonkin also previously held the role of general counsel at the firm. His elevation to CEO is a reflection of the "increasingly maturing crypto industry as the firm prepares for continued global growth and expansion," BCB said.
