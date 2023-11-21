'Buy the Rumor, Buy the News,' on Spot BTC ETF, Says One Expert, While Another Warns on Coinbase

Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead believes a spot bitcoin ETF will ‘fundamentally change access’ to bitcoin, while analysts at JPMorgan say it could be a threat to Coinbase in the medium term.

By Helene Braun Nov 21, 2023 at 5:56 p.m. UTC