Binance Got Huge Due to U.S. Customers. That Was Illegal, U.S. Says

Charging documents unsealed Tuesday against the crypto exchange and founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao detail years of compliance failures and obfuscation in the name of protecting Binance's most valuable – and off-limits – users.

By Danny Nelson Nov 21, 2023 at 8:27 p.m. UTC