Osaka Digital Exchange to Start Security Token Trading Platform
The platform, named Start, will begin operation on Dec. 25 with a $20 million real-estate securities issuance.
Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX) will start its new digital securities trading platform on Dec. 25, according to a Monday announcement.
Founded in 2021, ODX is made up of Japanese heavyweights from traditional finance, including SBI Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), and has the goal of setting up a digital stock exchange. ODX's proprietary trading system for security tokens, named Start, received regulatory approval on Nov. 16 from the country's financial watchdog.
Around 3 billion yen ($20 million) worth of tokenized securities will be issued by real estate firm Ichigo Owners, according to an SBI Holdings press release. The Ichigo Residence Token will be invested "in six highly convenient rental residential properties with excellent access to the city center, and is expected to be the largest issue price ever for an Ichigo Group security token," the statement said.
The token will be issued on Progmat, a software platform for issuing and managing digital assets that firms like Binance are hoping to use for issuing stablecoins in the country.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.