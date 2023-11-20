Luxor Starts New Business to Make Shipping of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Faster

The formation of the new venture - an extension of Luxor's mining machine trading business - comes as lowering the logistical challenges is critical for miners to stay competitive in the current market. Miners need to be operational with the most efficient machines as quickly as possible to remain profitable ahead of next year's bitcoin halving - which will cut mining rewards by half. Combined with subdued bitcoin price, record high hashrate of the network and regulatory scrutiny, geographical diversification has also become crucial for miners.