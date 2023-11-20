Crypto Exchange Bullish Completes Purchase of CoinDesk: WSJ
Bullish, which is run by former NYSE President Tom Farley, bought 100% of CoinDesk from crypto-focused investor DCG in an all-cash deal
Cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has bought CoinDesk, the Wall Street Jornal (WSJ) reported on Monday.
Bullish, which is run by former New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) President Tom Farley, bought 100% of CoinDesk from crypto-focused investor Digital Currency Group (DCG) in an all-cash deal, the Journal said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CoinDesk will operate as an independent subsidiary of Bullish, Farley said, according to the report. An editorial committee will also be formed, chaired by former Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray.
CoinDesk's current management team will remain in place.
