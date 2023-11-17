SEC Delays Decision on Global X Spot Bitcoin ETF
The move was expected and isn't having any immediate effect on the bitcoin price.
A decision on approval for Global X's spot bitcoin ETF application has been delayed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a just-released note.
The deadline for the SEC to move on the Global X attempt was Nov. 21; with this delay, the new deadline moves to February of next year.
Few had expected any spot bitcoin ETF approvals this week, so the SEC's action comes as little surprise. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $36,450, up modestly for the day.
The remaining spot ETF application awaiting action from the SEC this week is that of fund giant Franklin Templeton. This story will be updated when the filing is released.
With this news and the expected delay for Franklin Templeton, all deadline dates for an SEC decision on a spot bitcoin ETF have now moved into 2024.
