Strike Rolls Out Bitcoin Purchases To Users Globally
The Bitcoin app company is also partnering with Bitrefill to allow customers to pay for goods via the Lightning Network.
Bitcoin firm Strike has expanded its services on a global scale, now allowing users in 36 countries (soon to be 65+) beyond the U.S. to buy bitcoin through the app, founder Jack Mallers announced in a blog post Thursday.
“We’re rolling out a highly anticipated feature that Bitcoiners worldwide have requested for years,” Mallers wrote. “Now, Strike users around the globe can experience the ease of buying bitcoin directly through our platform.”
Unlike the U.S. where there is no fee for bitcoin purchases, global users will incur a 3.9% fee on their buys. Mallers hopes to lower the cost eventually, but points out that this fee is lower than most of Strike's competitors.
Among other initiatives announced today, Strike is partnering with crypto payments firm Bitrefill, which uses the Lightning Network – Bitcoin’s secondary payment layer – to allow global users to make everyday purchases instantly and nearly free of charge.
Disclosure
