Head of Dubai Crypto Regulator to Quit to 'Pursue Other Interests'

Additionally, more than 12 crypto companies are set to be fined for not complying with guidelines by a Nov. 17 deadline, Bloomberg said, citing anonymous sources who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The names of the firms were not mentioned, but don't include Binance, OKX or ByBit and some others, which will be given more time to comply, according to the report. In its email, VARA did not comment on the fines.