A Physical Dogecoin Could Reach the Moon in December
Dogecoin community plans to send a physical token to the moon in a December mission by space payload transporter Astrobotic.
A physical dogecoin (DOGE) token could reach Earth’s moon in a space payload mission planned by Pittsburg-based firm Astrobotic, Dogecoin developers said in an X post Thursday.
“Astrobotic plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon in the DHL Moonbox via ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket on 12/23/2023,” Dogecoin developers said. “Funded by our community in 2015.”
Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One (PM1) is carrying 21 payloads (cargo) from governments, companies, universities, and NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.
The same mission is also scheduled to carry a physical bitcoin token in an initiative planned by crypto exchange BitMEX, which was announced in May. It will also carry a copy of the Genesis Block, the first block of bitcoin (BTC) to be mined, commissioned by Bitcoin Magazine.
Dogecoin's previous tryst with the moon was a 2022 plan for a SpaceX mission funded entirely by DOGE tokens. Canadian company Geometric Energy Corp., which commissioned that mission, called it the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE at the time. However, the mission was postponed and is currently set for a January 2024 launch.
Meanwhile, DOGE prices have jumped 12% in the past 24 hours alongside a broader surge in crypto majors.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.