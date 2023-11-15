Blockchain.com Closes $110M Raise: Bloomberg
Crypto exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com has closed a $110 million raise, valuing the company at less than half of its previous $14 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.
The Series E was led by U.K.-based Kingsway Capital with participation from Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Coinbase Ventures.
Neither Kingsway nor Blockchain.com responded to a request for comment from CoinDesk by press time.
In January, the exchange had laid off 28% of its workforce, according to a report.
Last year, Bloomberg reported that Blockchain.com was looking to raise another round at a valuation of $3 billion-$4 billion. However, the exact valuation for the Series E was not confirmed.
Since this time, asset prices have significantly recovered. Bitcoin spent most of October 2022 under $20,000, and now it's trading above $35,000, according to CoinDesk Indices data.
