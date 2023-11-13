Hacker Steals $27M in Tether From Wallet Linked to Binance Deployer
The funds were then bridged to bitcoin on the THORChain bridge.
A hacker stole $27 million worth of tether (USDT) from a wallet linked to the Binance deployer over the weekend, according to blockchain analyst ZachXBT.
According to on-chain data, the victim's wallet had received ether via two separate wallets from the Binance deployer in 2019.
A deployer wallet is a wallet used to create smart contracts.
THORChain has become an epicenter for hack-related activity over the course of the year – in June hackers that stole $35 million from Atomic Wallet used THORChain to conceal the ill-gotten gains, and last month THORSwap put its platform into maintenance mode after a series of FTX hack-related trades.
Exchanges are often the target of hackers. Last week Poloniex lost $114 million after a hack breached that exchange's hot wallets.
Binance did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
