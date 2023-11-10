JPMorgan Adds Programmable Payments to JPM Coin
Previously clients would need to set standing orders for payments to take place at a particular time; now they can program them to kick in when the relevant criteria are met.
Users of JPMorgan's (JPM) blockchain-based settlement token, JPM Coin, can now program their accounts to make payments automatically according to preset conditions.
The financial giant is allowing clients to plug in conditions for funds to be moved to cover overdue payments or margin calls, according to an email on Friday. Previously, they had to set standing orders for payments to take place at a particular time, whereas now they can program them to kick in when the relevant criteria are met.
"This new feature helps clients to respond dynamically to events, which is ever more important as 24x7 payment infrastructure proliferates, and responding to volatility becomes vital," the bank said.
JPMorgan introduced JPM Coin in 2019 to enable institutional clients to make wholesale payments on a blockchain. Last month it reached the milestone of handling $1 billion of transactions daily, though this remains a trivial figure compared with the $10 trillion the bank moves every day in total.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.