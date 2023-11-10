Celsius Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan Approved by Court; Implementation by Early 2024

The order marks Celsius' exit from bankruptcy, filed in July last year, a process that also saw it make a $4.7 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over fraud allegations. At the time of settlement in July, former CEO Alex Mashinsky – who had resigned in September, 2022 – was arrested on fraud charges for allegedly manipulating the price of the lender's CEL token, an allegation he has denied. Mashinsky was released on a $40 million bond, and a court recently ordered his banking and real estate assets frozen. His trial is scheduled for September 2024.