HSBC to Offer Tokenized Securities Custody Service for Institutions
The platform, planned for 2024, complements its new offering for tokenized gold as well as one for issuing digital assets.
HSBC, one of the world's largest banks, said it plans to start a digital-assets custody service for institutional clients focusing on tokenized securities in conjunction with Swiss crypto safekeeping specialist Metaco.
Once live in 2024, the custody service will complement HSBC Orion, the London-based bank’s platform for issuing digital assets, as well as a recently introduced offering for tokenized physical gold, HSBC said in a statement. Together, the platforms will form a complete digital-asset offering for institutional clients, the bank said.
Banks and financial institutions are bringing a range of real world assets (RWA) onto blockchains, both private ledgers and public networks like Ethereum, in a process known as tokenization. Last month, regulators in Singapore, Japan, the U.K. and Switzerland said they will test tokenization for fixed income, foreign exchange and asset management products.
HSBC pointed out its custody plans for now involve “tokenized securities issued on third-party platforms, e.g., private and/ or public blockchain compatible tokenized bonds or tokenized structured products (not for custody of cryptocurrencies or stablecoins).”
In September, CoinDesk reported HSBC was working with Fireblocks, another custody technology firm. A person familiar with the matter said HSBC's work with Fireblocks involved the bank’s innovation team.
The new custody service for digital assets "will complement HSBC Orion, our platform for issuing digital assets, as well as our recent launch of tokenized physical gold," John O’Neill, HSBC's global head of digital assets strategy, markets and securities services, said in the statement. “These services underscore HSBC’s commitment to the overall development of digital asset markets.”
