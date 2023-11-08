Bitcoin Pushes Towards $36K Ahead of Last Approval Period For Spot ETFs This Year

Three applicants, Hashdex, Franklin and Global X, may have their own comment periods, the note said, so if the SEC is willing to disregard those applications for now, they could issue approvals for the first nine filings, which include BlackRock, Grayscale, 21Shares & Ark, Bitwise, VanEck, Wisdomtree, Invesco & Galaxy, Fidelity and Valkyrie.