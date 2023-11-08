Bitcoin Pushes Towards $36K Ahead of Last Approval Period For Spot ETFs This Year
Analysts at Bloomberg predict that if a spot bitcoin ETF is not approved in this period, there’s still a 90% chance for approval by Jan. 10.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has one last short window, an eight-day period starting Thursday, if it wants to approve all 12 spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF applications this year, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Wednesday afternoon, staying well past the $35,000 mark ahead of the start of the period.
The analysts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, who expect the SEC to ultimately allow all 12 applications to launch their products, wrote that comment periods for seven applicants end on Wednesday, which means that the SEC could issue approval orders starting Thursday, Nov. 9 through Nov. 17.
This is the first approval window after Grayscale’s court victory on Oct. 23 to convert its roughly $17 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF.
Three applicants, Hashdex, Franklin and Global X, may have their own comment periods, the note said, so if the SEC is willing to disregard those applications for now, they could issue approvals for the first nine filings, which include BlackRock, Grayscale, 21Shares & Ark, Bitwise, VanEck, Wisdomtree, Invesco & Galaxy, Fidelity and Valkyrie.
The analysts believe that even if the SEC delays its decision another time during this period, there’s still a 90% chance that at least one spot bitcoin ETF gets approved by Jan. 10.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.