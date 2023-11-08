Bitcoin
$35,604.29-0.37%
Ethereum
$1,895.64-0.36%
Binance Coin
$246.48-0.92%
XRP
$0.69146073-0.41%
Solana
$43.08-2.11%
Cardano
$0.35810039+0.93%
Dogecoin
$0.07527661+1.28%
Tron
$0.09819620+1.52%
Chainlink
$14.58+10.44%
Polygon
$0.79456242+8.85%
Polkadot
$5.04+1.89%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$35,689.230.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bitcoin Pushes Towards $36K Ahead of Last Approval Period For Spot ETFs This Year

Analysts at Bloomberg predict that if a spot bitcoin ETF is not approved in this period, there’s still a 90% chance for approval by Jan. 10.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconNov 8, 2023 at 8:34 p.m. UTC
Updated Nov 8, 2023 at 8:35 p.m. UTC
Chair Gary Gensler's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has one last short window, an eight-day period starting Thursday, if it wants to approve all 12 spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF applications in the same window this year. (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

Chair Gary Gensler's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has one last short window, an eight-day period starting Thursday, if it wants to approve all 12 spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF applications in the same window this year. (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has one last short window, an eight-day period starting Thursday, if it wants to approve all 12 spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF applications this year, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Wednesday afternoon, staying well past the $35,000 mark ahead of the start of the period.

The analysts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, who expect the SEC to ultimately allow all 12 applications to launch their products, wrote that comment periods for seven applicants end on Wednesday, which means that the SEC could issue approval orders starting Thursday, Nov. 9 through Nov. 17.

This is the first approval window after Grayscale’s court victory on Oct. 23 to convert its roughly $17 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF.

Three applicants, Hashdex, Franklin and Global X, may have their own comment periods, the note said, so if the SEC is willing to disregard those applications for now, they could issue approvals for the first nine filings, which include BlackRock, Grayscale, 21Shares & Ark, Bitwise, VanEck, Wisdomtree, Invesco & Galaxy, Fidelity and Valkyrie.

The analysts believe that even if the SEC delays its decision another time during this period, there’s still a 90% chance that at least one spot bitcoin ETF gets approved by Jan. 10.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk, currently covering the criminal trial of infamous crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Helene is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.