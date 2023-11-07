Crypto Tax Platform Blockpit Buys Rival Accointing From Glassnode
The "multi-million dollar" acquisition gives Austria-based Blockpit a footprint in the U.K.
Cryptocurrency tax software provider Blockpit has acquired rival Accointing, thus expanding its footprint into the U.K, from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.
The Linz, Austria-based firm did not disclose the deal amount. However, Blockpit CEO Florian Wimmer told CoinDesk in an email that it was a "multi-million dollar" acquisition.
Blockpit said it will now be able to service U.K.-based clients through leveraging “a close public-private partnership with U.K. authorities, as well as with a wide range of leading CPAs,” in an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
The acquisition comes over three years after Blockpit merged with Germany-based firm Crypto Tax.
