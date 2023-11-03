U.S. October Jobs Up 150K, Missing Forecasts for 180K; Bitcoin Remains Lower at $34.3K

Falling yields have been a boon to stocks, which have pulled out of a slump begun in late July. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each higher by about 5% over the past few sessions. Similarly so for bitcoin. The recent bull move for the crypto has been attributed to what could be imminent approval of a spot ETF, but to the extent that falling interest rates reignite animal spirits in risk assets like stocks, bitcoin would seemingly also benefit.