MicroStrategy Acquired an Additional 155 Bitcoin Since End of Q3

The company booked an impairment loss on its digital asset holdings of $33.6 million during Q3. Cumulative impairment losses have now risen to $2.23 billion reflecting an average carrying amount per bitcoin of roughly $15,491. That, of course, isn't terribly reflective of the market value as of Sept. 30 of the company's bitcoin, which was $27,030, nor the current price just under $35,000.