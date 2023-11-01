Bitget Embroiled in Bitter $10M Dispute With Floki Over TokenFi Memecoin Listing

Floki responded with a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which it says Bitget listed the token without permission and ultimately listed a fake version of TOKEN twelve minutes before it had been issued. Floki also said that Bitget facilitated tens of millions of dollars of trading volume without having a single token in their wallet. As the value of TOKEN went up, Floki claimed, Bitget created a $10 million hole as it didn't hold the underlying asset.